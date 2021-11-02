CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets hat trick, assist in return

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kane scored three times on six shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators. It took...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Patrick Kane
Brandon Hagel
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane break silence after Kyle Beach reveals himself as John Doe

The Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal came to a head this week with the full release of the report by the law firm Jenner & Block, which showed that senior leaders for the Blackhawks didn’t act after a player reported sexual assault and harassment by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. This report resulted in the resignation of general manager Stan Bowman, among other things, and now John Doe has officially revealed himself.
Sens beaten in Chicago as Kane has hat-trick

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night at United Center. In his return from injured reserve, Matt Murray stopped 26 shots as Alex Formenton scored Ottawa's (3-5-0) lone goal. In the Chicago (1-7-2) net, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as Patrick Kane had a hat-trick and Brandon Hagel scored twice.
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: A hat trick leads to their first win of the year

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a tough spot all season long. They are a very bad hockey team that went all of October looking for their first win of the season. They didn’t however as they ended the month 0-7-2 which is just pitiful. Luckily, they kicked off November with a big win over the Ottawa Senators by a final score of 5-1.
Chicago Sun-Times

Kevin Cheveldayoff and Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues

In his first news conference since the fallout from the Blackhawks’ sexual-assault scandal, Jets general manager and former Hawks assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized to Kyle Beach for the organization’s inaction in 2010. “What Kyle went through is unacceptable and intolerable,” Cheveldayoff told reporters Tuesday in Winnipeg. “Kyle was failed...
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
Quad Cities Onlines

Bennett nets first career hat trick as Storm win fourth straight

The Quad City Storm talk about the unselfishness currently in the locker room as one of the team's biggest strengths. That trait was on full display late in Sunday's game against the Vermilion County Bobcats. Forward Tommy Stang was streaking down the ice, an empty net tantalizingly open in front...
