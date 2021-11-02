CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StanChart Q3 profit doubles, beats market forecasts

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s third-quarter pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, beating market forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets.

Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996 million in July-September, from $435 million a year earlier. This compared with the $942 million average estimate of 16 analysts as compiled by the bank. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

