CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

William Lyle Dowd and Janice Lillian (Wright) Dowd

northwestmoinfo.com
 7 days ago

William Lyle Dowd, age 65, was born April 23, 1956, in Ottumwa, IA to James Ralph and Betty Berniece (Todd) Dowd. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 11, 2021, following a short illness. William and Janice Lillian (Wright) Dowd were united in marriage on June...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Injured after Accident in Buchanan County

One adult and three minors were injured in a single vehicle accident right outside of St Joseph. Thursday evening at 6:20 P.M. a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Isabella M. Fuller was heading eastbound on SE Mason Road where the vehicle went airborne at a hill crest, then struck the roadway and began sliding. The vehicle travelled off the side of the roadway striking two trees and returning partially to the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north on SE Mason Road.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Confrontation at Bethany City Hall Leads to Charges

A confrontation at Bethany City Hall Monday morning has led to charges for a Washington man. The Bethany Police Department responded to a call at City Hall around 9:30 in the morning on a report that 45-year old Travis Heinze of Aberdeen, Washington was irate and confrontational with city employees.
BETHANY, MO
Douglas Budget

GoFundMe campaign started for man injured in Wyoming explosion

GILLETTE (WNE) — A GoFundMe has been created to help the 34-year-old man who was hurt in an Oct. 31st explosion. Antonio Soriano was working at an oil production site when the explosion occurred. A pump house and two empty 400-barrel tanks caught fire. Soriano was taken to the hospital...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Braymer Residents Involved in Accident on US 36 Highway

Sunday Morning at 11AM, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on US 36 Highway approximately 6-miles east of Cameron involving three Braymer Residents. The driver, 63 year-old Timothy F. Heaton, was heading westbound on 36 Highway and swerved to avoid another vehicle. The vehicle travelled off the north side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to stop off the north side of the roadway facing West.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Dies Of COVID-19

(CBS4) – Platte Valley Ambulance Service announced in a Facebook post Monday beloved Paramedic Battalion Chief Mark Smith died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the post, Smith was a valued “brother, teacher, mentor, coach and role model” who served with Platte Valley for 14 years and served for 30 years total in his career. Smith also served with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications prior to joining Platte Valley. Smith died early Sunday morning in what Platte Valley called a “fierce battle with COVID.” “Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies,” Platte valley shared in its post. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time. ” Platte Valley said Smith’s memorial services will be provided once arrangements have been made.
COLORADO STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Mt. Ayr Man Charged in Murder of Wisconsin Woman

A Mt. Ayr, Iowa man has been charged with 1st degree murder in relation to the death of a Wisconsin woman. Authorities Wednesday charged 46-year-old Mt Ayr, Iowa resident James Shiloh Klever with 1st degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Cassville, Wisconsin resident Rachel Reuter, that according to the Polk county, Iowa Sheriff’s Department. Reuter’s family reported her missing June 16.
WISCONSIN STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Vehicle Forced into Median, Injuring Two in Daviess County

Two Minnesota residents were injured when their vehicle was forced off the roadway by a tractor trailer in Daviess County on Tuesday evening. The highway patrol reports the accident took place around 6 pm in the southbound lanes of I-35, 1 mile south of Pattonsburg. Both vehicles were southbound when the tractor trailer forced a vehicle driven by 32-year old Rubiluz Gordon of Richfield, Minnesota off the roadway and into the median. The vehicle partially overturned, coming to rest on its top.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyle#Heavenly Father#Assemblies#First Assembly Of God#Republican Committee#Blue Eye
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Teen in Accident in Holt County

Sunday evening at 4:05 PM, 19 year-old Oskaloosa, Kansas resident Keaton M. Bassett was involved in an accident on Highway P about 2 miles South of Bigelow. The crash occurred as the drivers vehicle was southbound on Highway P and the passenger side tires dropped off the edge of the roadway. Bassett then overcorrected and the vehicle overturned in the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on it’s driver’s side, facing southeast, blocking the roadway.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy