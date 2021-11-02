CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvWJt_0cjlsktV00
1 of 9

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 shots.

“I don’t think it was our best game overall, but good teams find a way to win and we did that tonight,” said Keith, who got his first goal with Edmonton in his 1,200th NHL game.

Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy each had a goal for the expansion Kraken (3-6-1), who lost for the second night in a row. They were beaten at home by the New York Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.

Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle.

“It’s frustrating,” Schwartz said. “The last game was right there for us and so was tonight. They were opportunistic to start, we had a lot of good chances, a lot of good looks and we just have to find ways to put them in the back of the net, get hungrier around the net, and our power play has to start executing better for us and getting us on the board and getting us more momentum.”

Edmonton scored on its first shot of the game two minutes in when Tyson Barrie’s drive deflected off Draisaitl’s skate and past Daccord.

Seattle responded a couple of minutes later as Schwartz scored his first goal of the season, battling to split the defense and then sending a backhand through Koskinen’s legs.

Two minutes after that, the Oilers regained the lead on their dangerous power play. Zach Hyman sent a pass across for Draisaitl, who scored his seventh of the season into a wide-open net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up his league-leading 11th assist on the play.

The Oilers went up 3-1 early in the second period when Keith crept up to deposit the rebound of Draisaitl’s shot.

“It speaks to the depth of our group that we can win in different ways,” Draisaitl said. “We can win on the power play and special teams in general, our goalie can steal one, our defensemen are chipping in, our third line has won us games. There are types of different ways that we can win a game and that is a pretty great asset to have on a team.”

Seattle clawed back within one with 1:20 left in the second as Soucy joined the rush and picked the top corner.

Edmonton made it 4-2 three minutes into the third as Devin Shore made a nice feed to Turris at the side of the net for the tap-in.

Draisaitl got his fourth point with 7 1/2 minutes to play as he sent Yamamoto in and he made a nice move to score his first goal in 20 games and just his second in his last 36.

“They were just telling me to get to the net and keep shooting and eventually it would come and tonight it finally came,” Yamamoto said.

NOTES: The Kraken were without leading scorer Jared McCann, who remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Also absent from the Seattle lineup were Chris Driedger (undisclosed), Marcus Johansson (undisclosed), Colin Blackwell (lower body) and Mason Appleton (lower body). … The lone player injured for the Oilers is goalie Mike Smith, who did participate in the morning practice. … Edmonton came in with the top-ranked power play in the NHL, clicking at an astounding 47.8% clip. The Kraken’s power play was 30th at 10.3%.

Kraken: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Foegele, Draisaitl net power-play goals, Oilers top Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl each scored a power-play goal, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of Mike Smith, who is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 2

EDMONTON, AB - Ohciyâkêw!. The Oilers downed the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Indigenous Celebration Night at Rogers Place, improving to 7-1-0 on the year thanks to a four-point night from Leon Draisaitl and first goals of the season from Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto. Keith scored his first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-2 Loss to Oilers

In the second half of a back-to-back, the Seattle Kraken were out-star powered by the Edmonton Oilers and lost, 5-2. The Kraken now drop to 3-6-1, while the Oilers climb to 7-1-0. Joey Daccord started for the Kraken, but the game didn’t go as he would have liked. At one...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 2, Edmonton Oilers 5: Just OK Isn’t OK Enough Against Draisaitl and McDavid

After escaping Calgary with two points in Tuesday’s overtime win, the Nashville Predators landed in Edmonton to face off tonight against a offensively hot Oilers team. The Oilers have the top two points leaders in the league so far this season with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl along with a supporting offensive cast (including former Predator Kyle Turris on their fourth line). The Oilers entered the contest tonight with a 7-1 record, with their single loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen was 5-1 when in net.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Kyle Turris
Person
Mason Appleton
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Colin Blackwell
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#Ap#The New York Rangers 3 1
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark falls on sword following loss to Maple Leafs

Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark’s introduction to the Bruins-Maple Leafs rivalry did not go as planned, as the first-year Bruin surrendered four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The issues went well beyond Ullmark, of course, but that did not prevent him...
NHL
Watertown Daily Times

Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-2-1 in his career against New York.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep the defending champion Crew's slim playoff hopes alive. Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference....
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Kansas City Star

Eberle has Seattle’s first hat trick, Kraken beat Sabres 5-2

Jordan Eberle scored three goals in a 9:41 span in the second and third periods for the first hat trick in Seattle franchise history and the expansion Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night. The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy