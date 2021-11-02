CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firewolves’ Kyle McClancey credits Scott Marr for Albany lacrosse boom

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital Region has become a lacrosse hot-bed. The sport is engrained in the community, from high school to the pros, with the Albany Firewolves getting ready to make their NLL debut. One Firewolf and former Great Dane says it all begins at the collegiate level.

Kyle McClancy was a two-time All-American midfielder at UAlbany, leading the Danes to their first Final Four in 2018. Now he returns to the Capital Region as a defenseman for the Firewolves.

McClancy says the atmosphere surrounding lacrosse in Albany is electric, and it all begins with one man: UAlbany head coach Scott Marr. “Albany, there’s no better place to play,” says McClancy. “The atmosphere that coach Marr has set for not only the college program but the entire region around Albany, there’s no better person in the world to be leading the charge and bringing lacrosse and growing the game in this district. So absolutely, it feels like home”

The Firewolves debut in Toronto December 4th, and make their home debut December 18th against Rochester.

