“I am excited to begin this new role at my alma mater and my professional and vocational home,” said Roper, who has served as a full-time faculty member in UD’s English Department for 20 years. “At few other schools is the academic life so carefully intertwined with the student experience, as was evidenced just a few weeks ago when students themselves arranged their own well-attended seminar on Beowulf as a way to have fun the night before ‘Dead Day.’ I look forward to fostering more of the ‘playfully serious and seriously playful’ spirit that represents UD student life at its best.”

IRVING, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO