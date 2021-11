Ipswich 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0: The Tigers rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 win behind nine kills and an ace from Claire O'Flynn and 10 aces, five kills and 27 service points from Ella Stein. Kendra Brown added a team-high 20 assists to go with an ace and two digs, Grace Sorenson had six kills and four digs and Tess O'Flynn had five aces, three digs, three assists and 12 service points. Ipswich moves on in Division 4 play to get the winner of Nantucket and Monument Mountain in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

