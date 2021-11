CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2021 Class B Region 3 Volleyball Tournament will run Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, November 8th, 9th and 11th at the Carrington High School East Gym. The top four teams from District 5 will meet the top four teams from District 6. The first day will feature four single elimination matches starting at 3pm. The Lions of Linton/Hazelton/Moffit/Braddock are the defending Region 3 champs and defending State champs and will take on the Griggs/Midkota Titans in the first match on Monday. The Lions are currently rated number two in the state in Class B Volleyball and are the District 6 champs this year. The entire tourney can be heard on Thunder Country 98.3 FM and newsdakota.com. Here is the first day schedule:

5 DAYS AGO