There were a number of items on the agenda for the Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Commission. Commission members approved a Tax Revenue Enhancement Agreement concerning Revenue Administration and Lodging Tax Revenue, between the County Commission, and Avenu Insights & Analytics, LLC; the Commission likewise approved the hiring of Cy Burt and the transfer of Lena Gill – both to the Revenue Commissioner’s Office – to fill the positions of Appraiser and Collections Clerk. Also posted was a position in the Housekeeping Division.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO