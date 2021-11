So, Halloween is done, Thanksgiving is up next. Is it too early for holiday light displays?. Usually, The weekend after Thanksgiving was when my dad would take out the boxes of old Christmas lights. He would fight with the ladder and string the lights along the eaves of our family house in Minnesota. Sometimes, there was already snow on the ground. While I don't miss the snow, I do miss the tradition of touring area Christmas lighting displays with my family.

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO