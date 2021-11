Browns running back Nick Chubb should be ready to go in this one. He has been nursing a calf injury since the Los Angeles Chargers game where he ran wild for plus 160 yards. Since then, the Browns also discovered their backup running back D’ernest Johnson isn’t too bad himself. He ran for 146 yards in the Denver Broncos game and looked really good. The Browns currently lead the league with a 170 yards per game average. You add in that the Steelers are giving up 120 yards or more in recent games and the running attack will be necessary by the Browns if they are going to win this one.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO