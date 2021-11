The past week shed some light on central banks’ thinking amid growing stagflation fears around the world, and the general message was at least somewhat to the dovish side. At the same time, the market’s inflation fears appear to have moderated slightly, with 5y5y inflation expectation rates falling below 1.9% in Europe and 2.5% in the US, providing support to the transitory camp of the inflation discussion.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO