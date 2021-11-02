Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

After weeks of rumours, two months after it announced its vision for the future, and several days’ worth of bruising testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen about the pernicious effect Facebook has on our society and our lives, the social media giant has news for us: it’s renaming to Meta.The name, says company founder Mark Zuckerberg, is designed to better represent the company Facebook wants to be. “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too,” he wrote in a letter announcing the change. Facebook – now Meta –...

