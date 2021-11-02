CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are...

chicago.cbslocal.com

central n lake
6d ago

the social media is a perfect place for scammers to scam, this is the only social media I choices to read articles and educate myself on , no Facebook, Twitter nor any other site to expose my life on. i dont believe the hype

Vincent Whetstone
6d ago

So, if someone posts their opinion concerning the vaccine and it doesn't fit the common narrative they remove it but a scammers post isn't "fact checked" and removed. I stopped logging in to Facebook months ago and I suggest everyone who is paying attention do the same.

Shuan Shelby
6d ago

it don't offend there guidelines talk about Gays and the vaccine I bet it gets removed

