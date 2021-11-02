CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead

By FERNANDA PESCE - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAROCUTIN, Mexico (AP) — The famed Day of the Dead ceremonies around Mexico's...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

300 sea turtles found dead on Mexican coast

A mass turtle death has been recorded on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with preliminary reports pointing to illegal fishing nets as the cause. An official with Mexico’s environment ministry has confirmed that a minimum of 300 olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found drowned recently, the BBC reported. Their bodies washed onto Oaxaca’s Morro Ayuta Beach.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Two dead in gang shootout at Mexican tourist resort

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after rival drug gangs exchanged gunfire in a dispute over territory at a Mexican tourist resort, authorities said. The attorney general's office for the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula confirmed the shootout between drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, which is located about 20 miles south of Cancun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
weareiowa.com

Day of the Dead: From Aztec goddess worship to modern Mexican celebration

Story from The Conversation by Kirby Farah, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Day of the Dead might sound like a solemn affair, but Mexico’s famous holiday is actually a lively commemoration of the departed. The nationwide festivities, which include a massive parade in...
SOCIETY
jewishaz.com

When you’re a Mexican Jew, Halloween and Day of the Dead are complicated

This article originally appeared on Alma. Growing up with one foot in Mexico and one foot in the United States, I am no stranger to the idea of straddling two cultures. In religious studies, we call this idea liminality. Vampires, centaurs and even Jesus Christ (as both divine and human) are all liminal beings. To be liminal is to be half and half — not quite one, not quite the other.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Of The Dead#Mexico#Mexican#Arocutin#Ap
KQED

The Single Mom Who Preserved Mexican American History in the 1800s

When Hipolita Orendain de Medina first arrived in San Francisco as a young child, it was the result of a bold move by her mother, Francisca Tejada de Orendain. Francisca made the decision to leave Mexico and head to San Francisco in the 1850s, after the death of her husband. The widow and her two children, Hipolita and Virginia, would be among the first wave of Mexican families to emigrate to California following the Mexican-American War, a conflict that ended when Mexico City fell to U.S. troops on Sept. 14, 1847—the same year Hipolita was born.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fresno Bee

Mexican family candle business gears up for Day of the Dead

Several generations of the Ozuna family have spent the past four decades making artisanal candles in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas. Like every year at this time, that small business located in the town of Nuevo León, 30 minutes from the city of Teopisca, is now revving up its operation in response to the increased demand accompanying the Nov. 1-2 Day of the Dead festivities.
SMALL BUSINESS
redlakenationnews.com

Mexican Day of the Dead: A Blood Bond to the Spirit World

It is October and the shrubs in my backyard begin to show signs of the inevitable New England foliage. As usual, this yearly ritual of nature is underpinned by an organic cadence which is as true in my adopted Boston as it is in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, or the beautiful vistas of the Southwest. Just as deep, widespread, and breathtaking is the Mexican holiday cycle of rejoining with our beloved departed, otherwise known as the Day of the Dead, to be observed from October 31st - November 2nd.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
leitesculinaria.com

Day of the Dead

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Jonas Crambyn explains the joy and celebration of Dia de los Muertos in the following excerpt from Taco Loco! To North American sensibilities, it might seem morbid or disrespectful, but in Mexico, it just shows that you have the guts to stand up to death and celebrate your loved ones in style.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
uscannenbergmedia.com

Day of the Dead: a Chinese and Mexican celebration

China and Mexico have collectivistic cultures that prioritize society and family expectations before their own desires, cuisine that’s in a league of its own, and a holiday dedicated to commemorating their ancestors. The Day of the Dead, otherwise known as Qingming festival in China and Dia de los Muertos in...
CHINA
iowastartingline.com

Thrane: Day Of The Dead Isn’t Just Mexican Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, I can’t help but think about the other celebration I grew up with: Day of the Dead. For some Latin American cultures, including my own, the celebration has a very different meaning. “El Día de Los Muertos” or Day of the Dead is an ancient tradition that dates to the Aztec civilization in what is now the central part of Mexico.
CELEBRATIONS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Mexican immigrants in Volusia County celebrate Day of the Dead

Deya Castillo said Tuesday she wants to visit her family every November after she dies, so she is teaching her children how to build an altar for the Day of the Dead. El Dia de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a 3,000 year-old tradition celebrated Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, and Mexicans believe it is the time of the year when the spirits of departed loved ones come to visit, according to history.com, the History Channel's website.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Travel Channel

Why This Mexican Town You Probably Haven't Heard of Is Worth a Visit for Day of the Dead

Instead of experiencing the holiday in Mexico City, go a little further off the beaten path for more intimate Noche and Dia de Muertos celebrations in Erongaricuaro. It would be easy to miss Erongaricuaro. If you’re looking for where to travel for Dia de Muertos, it won’t come up on the top of any lists. Eronga, as locals affectionately call it, is small and fairly quiet. The town’s main square is made up of shops, restaurants, churches and hotels that look so similar from the outside—white paint, red trim, red clay-shingled roofs—that it’s easy to get turned around and forget which direction you’re coming from or where you’re going.
WORLD
Fresno Bee

Recycled ‘skulls’ parade Mexican streets for Day of Dead

A hundred skulls made with recycling materials toured Tuesday through the streets of the Mexican city of Puebla, on the occasion of the Day of the Dead. To the rhythm of cumbia, ska and mambo, the skulls took to the streets of Puebla with their dances and choreography amid the audience’s laughter.
ADVOCACY
hypefresh.co

Mexican Women Protest Femicides On Day Of The Dead

By definition, femicide is the killing of a woman or girl solely because of her gender. On Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, Mexicans celebrate a holiday known as “Día de Muertos” or Day of the Dead. This is a day in which people remember those who they have lost. Moreover, they create altars at home dedicated for prayer and remembrance of their loved ones.
SOCIETY
myburbank.com

New Owners of Viva Rancho Cantina Site to Open Restaurant Serving Authentic Mexican Cuisine

The new owners of the location that previously housed Viva Rancho Cantina plan to bring a welcoming restaurant offering authentic Mexican cuisine to the city. Alonso Arellano and his wife, Elsa Arellano, have been in the food and beverage industry for 20 years and recently purchased the building at 900 W Riverside Dr. The site is presently undergoing renovations, although the general structure of the building will remain the same.
BURBANK, CA
newschain

Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead festival for first time since pandemic

Mexico returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead on Sunday, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to deceased loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy