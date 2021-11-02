Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead

Instead of experiencing the holiday in Mexico City, go a little further off the beaten path for more intimate Noche and Dia de Muertos celebrations in Erongaricuaro. It would be easy to miss Erongaricuaro. If you’re looking for where to travel for Dia de Muertos, it won’t come up on the top of any lists. Eronga, as locals affectionately call it, is small and fairly quiet. The town’s main square is made up of shops, restaurants, churches and hotels that look so similar from the outside—white paint, red trim, red clay-shingled roofs—that it’s easy to get turned around and forget which direction you’re coming from or where you’re going.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO