PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey voters are deciding who gets to be governor Tuesday. Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is trying to fight off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, voters began filing into Paramus High School bright and early election morning — the gubernatorial race at the top of their ballots, and their minds. “I’ve always voted for the candidate who represents my values correctly and that is Phil Murphy,” one voter said. “I am voting for Jack and getting Murphy out of here,” said another. Both candidates packed their schedules with back-to-back events Tuesday, urging their supporters to...

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO