GM could never have known that the Chevrolet Trailblazer would be such a massive hit. At the current rate, the Trailblazer's sales outstripped supply by 464 percent during the month of September. That equates to a segment share of 12.2 percent for that month. The Chevy Trailblazer is getting ready for some big changes in 2022, but the manufacturer is still struggling with supply issues, and can't seem to keep up with massive demand. The Trailblazer name was revived for the 2021 model year as a subcompact five-door crossover and slots in between the Chevrolet Trax and Equinox.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO