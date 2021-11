Ja Morant is cementing himself as a superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies. After being crowned as the top rookie during his first year in the league, we saw just how special Ja Morant was. During his sophomore season, we witnessed his growth and the potential of a future superstar as Morant was able to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO