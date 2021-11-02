CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans officially place Derrick Henry on IR, activate OL Daniel Munyer

By Justin Melo
Music City Miracles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know by now, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is out indefinitely with a foot injury. The Titans officially placed him on injured reserve on Monday evening. It means that Henry must miss a minimum of three games, but that’s a moot point since Henry will be out...

www.musiccitymiracles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Adrian Peterson to join Titans after Derrick Henry injury?

The Tennessee Titan could bring Adrian Peterson in for a workout after star running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peterson will work out for the Titans at some point this week. Henry suffered what appears to be a serious foot injury during...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Daniel Munyer
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Music City Miracles - Sunday's Win, Season Without the King

The Titans win over the Colts this past Sunday wasn’t a pretty win but nevertheless it was still a win. The defense held out enough for the offense capitalize during the game with the pick six and the interception in overtime. King Henry didn’t play too well (although we all now know why) but Ryan Tannehill and AJ Brown both got plenty of work in making up for the lack of a running game. For the second week now AJ Brown has played well and the team will certainly need him to play this week with King Henry out. I don’t know why Tannehill keeps throwing interceptions, it’s quite uncharacteristic of him and I would really like him to be more careful with the ball. It is even more imperative now that King Henry will be missing a significant amount of time. Speaking of uncharacteristic the team had way too many penalties on Sunday. Penalties are an indication of undisciplined which is something that Vrabel’s team most certainly is not. Now I heard that the officiating crew had many terrible calls against both teams but this shouldn’t be an excuse for the number of penalties this team had. Surely Vrabel will address the team about this.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ir#The Nfl Network#Espn#The Los Angeles Rams#Injured Reserve#Mcm
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Titans fear beast Derrick Henry is lost for the season

The Tennessee Titans may have lost a huge cog in their offense. The team fears that star running back Derrick Henry is lost for the rest of the season. He will undergo tests to confirm the injury. The team should announce the severity of his injury today. Henry was injured...
NFL
FanSided

Titans news: Derrick Henry may miss rest of 2021 with foot injury

While Titans fans were waking up to victory Monday, news about Derrick Henry suffering a possible season-ending injury dampens the mood. Well, it’s possible the worst-case scenario might be coming true for the Tennessee Titans. In the wake of knocking off the Indianapolis Colts in a thrilling overtime win on...
NFL
NFL

Titans RB Derrick Henry to undergo foot surgery; no timeline on potential return

The Tennessee Titans' thrilling 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts came at a heavy cost. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that star running back Derrick Henry will undergo foot surgery. Vrabel did not offer a timeline for a potential return. "I know that Derrick is going to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1075thefan.com

Who Does Derrick Henry Compare To? How the Colts Stop the Titans RB

Through the 2021 Season, Titans RB Derrick Henry has been a 1-man wrecking ball. He leads the NFL with 191 carries, 68 more than than Joe Mixon who is 2nd in the NFL and is 1st in yards ahead of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor with 869 yards to Taylor’s 579.
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans about to embark on life without Derrick Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Derrick Henry scoffed at the weekly workload questions and Mike Vrabel has generally talked about using his best players as warranted. While I thought things were getting to be a little much this season with the running back’s carries, I was OK with their lines of thinking.
NFL
On3.com

Tennessee Titans add running back in wake of Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson. This comes hour after reports emerged that star running back could miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury. Henry will undergo foot surgery on Tuesday. After Henry’s injury was revealed, reports came out that the Titans were...
NFL
FanSided

Titans could replace Derrick Henry with a former superstar

The Tennessee Titans may not have star running back Derrick Henry for the rest of the 2021 season. They might replace him with a former superstar, too. The Tennessee Titans could never really “replace” what Derrick Henry brings to the table, but they are certainly going to have to try. It’s possible that Henry could miss the rest of the 2021 regular season after a foot injury suffered on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Fantasy Football: Titans star Derrick Henry’s foot injury fallout

The Tennessee Titans must continue without Derrick Henry, which means fantasy football managers must do the same. It’s a tough situation, as Henry has been an elite fantasy option throughout this season. Now, any managers who had him rostered are left wondering, “what should I do now?”. There are options,...
NFL
wvlt.tv

Titans’ Derrick Henry potentially out for rest of season, ESPN reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry may be out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury during Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Henry is planned to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Titans to work out former Pro Bowler with Derrick Henry injured

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a potentially massive blow on Sunday when Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. The team is already exploring contingency plans. Henry will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday, but the fear is that he may have suffered a season-ending injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Titans will bring in Adrian Peterson for a workout this week.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos: Melvin Gordon an option for Titans with Derrick Henry hurt?

The Denver Broncos emerged victorious on Sunday against Washington, but could they still trade running back Melvin Gordon to the Titans?. The Denver Broncos found a way to beat the Washington Football Team at home on Sunday, and even though it was one of the ugliest wins you’ll probably ever see, it was a win nonetheless.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy