Titans officially place Derrick Henry on IR, activate OL Daniel Munyer

The Titans win over the Colts this past Sunday wasn’t a pretty win but nevertheless it was still a win. The defense held out enough for the offense capitalize during the game with the pick six and the interception in overtime. King Henry didn’t play too well (although we all now know why) but Ryan Tannehill and AJ Brown both got plenty of work in making up for the lack of a running game. For the second week now AJ Brown has played well and the team will certainly need him to play this week with King Henry out. I don’t know why Tannehill keeps throwing interceptions, it’s quite uncharacteristic of him and I would really like him to be more careful with the ball. It is even more imperative now that King Henry will be missing a significant amount of time. Speaking of uncharacteristic the team had way too many penalties on Sunday. Penalties are an indication of undisciplined which is something that Vrabel’s team most certainly is not. Now I heard that the officiating crew had many terrible calls against both teams but this shouldn’t be an excuse for the number of penalties this team had. Surely Vrabel will address the team about this.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO