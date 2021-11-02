CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 7 days ago

Today is the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year. In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President...

AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
POTUS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Is Biden blocking the JFK assassination files over hidden bombshells?

It’s been 57 years, 11 months, and five days since a sniper’s bullet consigned President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to the history books as the fourth American head of state to die at the hands of an assassin, and 29 years and one day since then-president George HW Bush signed a law requiring records related to his death to be made public within 25 years.Yet four years after that deadline passed on 26 October 2017, more than 15,000 records remain hidden from the public.For legions of conspiracy theorists who don’t believe that Lee Harvey Oswald — an experienced marksman trained by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Pennsylvania Black Activists Says ’11 To 13′ White Men Beat And Shouted Slurs At Him And His ‘Traitor’ White Friend

A Black activist in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania, was reportedly beaten Friday by angry white people in a bar’s parking lot while he was waiting on his white friend to be picked up. He called the attack racially motivated saying he’s known around the Harrisburg area as an anti-racism activist and that the group of maybe a dozen melanin-redacted men surrounded the two men and started slinging slurs around before engaging in the violent attack.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Championed Louis Farrakhan

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has seldom met a conspiracy theory she wouldn’t tweet. She’s shared 9/11 myths, declared that Barack Obama was a secret Muslim, and even liked a tweet suggesting that Israel’s Mossad was behind the assassination of JFK. Most notoriously, however, she claimed that the Jewish Rothschild banking dynasty was setting forest fires with a secret space laser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Obama swipes at Trump for 'four years of active hostility' on climate in Glasgow speech

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama went to the international climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because climate envoy John Kerry knew the Biden administration needed help convincing the world America was actually serious about combating climate change. But as much as Obama expressed regret for former President Donald Trump's "four...
POTUS
NewsBreak
Army
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS

