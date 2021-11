After the rollercoaster ride over shark-infested waters that was last November’s election, heading to the ballot box Tuesday seems like a gentle turn on the carousel. Hancock County voters will not be electing any national, state or county leaders this go-around. There are three statewide referendum questions, with Question 1 concerning the CMP corridor the most polarizing and pricey. Tens of millions have been spent trying to sway votes. Ambivalent Mainers might be inclined to sit this one out, but there is more to consider.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO