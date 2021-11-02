CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Has Now Shut Down Its Dr. Mario World Mobile Game

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from shock announcement back in July, Nintendo has now officially shut down Dr. Mario World for mobile devices. When you boot the game up, you'll now receive an end-of-service notification. As previously revealed, Nintendo is also working on a webpage...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

