CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Entry nominations for Russian gas through Mallnow for Nov. 2 remain at zero

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

Though the Yamal-Europe pipeline are expected at zero tomorrow,. with entry nominations at the Mallow border point at zero, data....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

EUROPE GAS-Prices gain as extra Russian gas remains elusive

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices. rose on Monday morning in a market on tenterhooks awaiting. confirmation of additional Russian gas flows to Europe to fill. depleted storage levels and help cover winter demand. * The British contract for next day delivery. rose 10. pence to...
TRAFFIC
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks flat but Darktrace surges on broker note

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still flat by midday on Monday but Darktrace rocketed after last week's heavy losses. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,303.96. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Biden infrastructure bill lifts industrial names

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday in London on Monday amid a lack of fresh drivers following a bumper set of central bank announcements and economic indicators last week. Some industrial shares were benefiting after the US infrastructure bill finally passed through Congress on Friday.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks set for muted start to week

(Sharecast News) - London stocks looked set for a flat open on Monday following a negative session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open just three points higher at 7,307. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Asia markets have got the week off to a quiet start this week, with the latest China trade data for October giving a mixed insight into the world's second biggest economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Stoxx#Healthcare#Reuters#Homeserve#German
Life Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks start week on a subdued note

(Sharecast News) - European shares finished on a mixed note after Asian equities turned in a similar mixed performance overnight as investors responded to a Twitter poll by Tesla boss Elon Musk by urging him to sell 10% of his stock in the company. The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Zircon producer PYX Resources eyes secondary listing in London

(Alliance News) - PYX Resources Ltd on Monday said it will list on London's Main Market next week, though retain a primary listing in Sydney. PYX, a zircon producer, said it will have a GBP358.4 million market value on admission. Conditional dealings in London are to begin on November 15.
WORLD
Life Style Extra

Britain commits $283 mln to Rolls-Royce for small nuclear reactors

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain has committed 210 million. pounds ($283 million) to help Rolls-Royce build the. country's first small modular nuclear reactor, part of a drive. to reach net zero carbon emissions. Hitting this goal by 2050 will require a huge increase in. low-carbon power generation such as...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Centrica picks up customers; Touchstone strikes oil

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Centrica PLC - Windsor, England-based energy & services company - Says that British Gas agrees to take on the customers of Zebra Power and Bluegreen Energy Services and supply them with gas and electricity after the two energy firms ceased trading last week. Zebra previously supplied around 14,800 domestic customers while Bluegreen supplied around 5,900 domestic customers plus a small number of business customers. The switchover is part of Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort process. Centrica stands to benefit from the collapse of smaller rivals, with British Gas taking on the customers of failed energy supplier People's Energy, in September. Besides People's Energy, British Gas has taken on the customer base of Simplicity Energy, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy via Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort process this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Argo mines more bitcoin; Seraphim Space invests

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based cryptocurrency miner - Mines 167 bitcoin or equivalent in October, up from 165 in September. October revenue amounted to GBP7.2 million, compared to GBP5.5 million in September. "At the end of October, the company owned 2,128 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalent," Argo says. Says effective Monday, Colleen Sullivan resigns from non-executive post. "She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or board of the company," Argo says. In addition, Argo files registration statement with US Securities & Exchange Commission for proposed offering of 8.75% senior notes due 2026. Argo adds: "The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries." Bitcoin prices surged on Monday, though are just short of the USD66,975 record high. Argo tracked the price of the virtual currency higher, closing up 7.0% at 131.88 pence each in London on Monday.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

UK reports 30,305 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 62 deaths

Sunday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the. past 28 days, and a further 30,305 new infections. 30,693 new cases reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Edmund Blair) IN BRIEF: Subsea equipment rental firm Ashtead Technology sets AIM IPO. Today 15:59. IN BRIEF: EverArc...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: President Energy develops projects; Atome signs supply deal

President Energy PLC - oil & gas company focussed on Latin America - Says its subsidiary Atome Energy PLC agrees with ANDE, the national electric power company of Paraguay, for the supply of up to 250 megawatts of power for its production facility. In addition, President Energy reports spud of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

BHP Group Share News

IN BRIEF: SolGold defies BHP calls for entire board re-election. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Liberum upgraded their recommendation for shares of Anglo American from 'hold' to 'buy', describing it as the sole "pro-growth major" in its space. (Sharecast News) - BHP Group said it was in talks Australia's Wyloo...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Provexis (PXS)

IN BRIEF: Provexis signs co-operation agreement with By-Health Co. EARNINGS UPDATES: President Energy slims loss; Jangada turns a profit. (Sharecast News) - Heart health functional food ingredient developer Provexis has raised £50,000, it announced on Friday, to strengthen its capital base and de-risk the business further. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS:...
INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Uncertainty over Russian supply sends European gas prices higher

MOSCOW (Bloomberg) – European natural gas futures jumped, extending their rebound from last week’s slump, as shipments from Russia fell. While Europe’s biggest supplier has promised additional volumes starting next week, gas flows to the region declined over the weekend and again on Monday. Shipments via a key transit route to Poland stopped, with the country receiving gas from Germany instead for a fifth straight day. Flows through Ukraine also fell, along with TurkStream supplies via Bulgaria because of a damaged pipeline, which is now repaired.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian gas pipeline stuck in reverse in Europe

(Reuters) -A major Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe remains stuck in reverse after requests to transport gas westwards through it into Germany were abruptly withdrawn, data on the website of its German operator showed. Russian gas has not flowed to Germany via the pipeline since Saturday. Instead,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Live Gas prices jump as Russian shipments fall - live updates

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: A good day's work: Glasgow has turned the tide on global deforestation and methane abuse. Gas prices pushed higher again on Wednesday as shipments from Russia fell despite President Putin's promises to pump more gas. While Europe's largest supplier said it will ramp up volumes from next week,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

EU gas surges on disturbance to Russian shipments

Europe faced a tightening squeeze on natural gas after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain. Benchmark gas futures surged as much as 15%, before paring those gains as traders weighed lower prices in Asia and Russia's promises to boost supplies against disruptions in some parts of Europe. The market was roiled in early trading as Russian gas started flowing eastward from Germany to Poland, reversing the usual direction. Spain is also getting less gas after a 25-year transit deal to ship Algerian gas via Morocco expired.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy