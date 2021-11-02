CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

2 men injured following shooting in Delano, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Delano after two men were shot on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 p.m, deputies were called to the area of Road 136 and Road 12 for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet specified the extent of the injuries both men received.

Detectives have taped off the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about this shooting have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

