New Jersey State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Gloucester Daily Times
 6 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year. On Nov. 2, 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko (gihd-ZEENG’-koh) and Sergei Krikalev (SUR’-gay KREE’-kuh-lev), became the first residents of the international space station. On this...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
AOL Corp

Herschel Walker breaks with Trump over call for Republicans to sit out elections

Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend now running for the U.S. Senate, has broken ranks with his most powerful backer, former President Donald Trump. Asked whether he supported Trump's contention that Republicans shouldn't vote in upcoming elections because of Trump's claims of election fraud — claims which have been continuously dismissed, including by members of his own administration — Walker said "that is not the right message."
MarketRealist

What Was Colin Powell’s Net Worth Upon His Death?

Many of the nation’s leaders, including several former presidents, paid tribute upon hearing the news of retired general Colin Powell’s death on Oct.18, 2021. Decorated many times over with prestigious accolades for his military and public service, Powell passed away from COVID-19 complications exacerbated by cancer. Article continues below advertisement.
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Saturday slapped down colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), reminding her that federal infrastructure funds she called “communist” built the nation’s highway system. Greene viciously slammed the 13 House Republicans (including Kinzinger) who voted to pass the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act...
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
HuffingtonPost

CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office. Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His...
