FantomStarter Taps Into the Power of the Collective to Provide Its Userbase With the First Decentralized Knowledgebase for Blockchain and Technology Startups

Cover picture for the articleBridge the gap between blockchain and traditional tech with the FantomStarter educational investment community. The cryptocurrency ecosystem gained a foothold in the mainstream consciousness throughout 2021 as the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have caught the eye of people from all corners of society from video game...

CoinTelegraph

Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

Neal Stephenson, a popular sci-fi writer coined the phrase “metaverse” in his first best-selling and breakthrough 1992 novel, Snow Crash. Now that concept is becoming a reality, and what’s more, you can invest in the metaverses. In Ready Player One, The OASIS is another example of an advanced virtual reality. Numerous other sci-fi authors, such as Ian M Banks, have created and used similar concepts within their novels.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Blockchain Innovation to Facilitate DApp Deployment on Telegram

TeDeFi is the new scalable blockchain solution that integrates with Telegram allowing developers to build decentralized applications on the social network and cryptocurrency users to transact in crypto from their Telegram accounts. The TeDeFi blockchain protocol solves the problem of centralization and intermediary interference common in the crypto space today.
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Polygon and StackOS Join Forces to Bring DeCloud Revolution to Polygon Ecosystem

Decentralized compute protocol StackOS has become the first decentralized cloud provider for the Polygon ecosystem. The cross-chain protocol, which allows developers and users to deploy full-stack applications, decentralized apps (dApps), blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes, will soon be interoperable with the network along with its eponymous native token. Polygon Dead...
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Solana, FTX, Lightspeed Ventures To Launch $100M Web3 Gaming Fund

More paths open up for Web3 gaming as a $100 million investment fund is launched by the large blockchain venture firms Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and FTX. A lot of enthusiasm surrounds the future of the GameFi industry as it grows exponentially. The fund aims to invest in “the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

QED, Aims To Lead The Next Generation Oracle Products For DeFi With Its Robust Economic Model

Oracles, according to Cryptopedia, are protocols for smart contracts in the blockchain industry to interact with external data. Smart contracts are essentially computer programs that run within a blockchain and automate a set of transactions when certain conditions are met. Thus, smart contracts contribute to the complete decentralization of the blockchain industry by allowing transactions to take place automatically and without the intervention of a third party.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Bakkt Set To Expand Its Crypto Offering To Include Ethereum

Digital asset marketplace Bakkt on Friday announced that users and partners will soon be able to buy, sell and hold ether (ETH). Users will also be able to send Ethereum to family and friends through its app. Institutional clients can also choose the Bakkt Warehouse for custody of ether. Related...
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Built Technologies Taps Bob Van Nortwick as Company’s First President

Fintech company Built Technologies has named Amazon Web Services’ Bob Van Nortwick as the startup’s first president, following a successful Series D funding round that propelled the company to expand. “As we continue to execute against our long-term strategy to expand and scale the Built platform and take the company...
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: Five Tokens With a Lot of Upside Potential

Despite its ebbs and flows in value, Bitcoin has proven to be a stalwart investment for early investors. But it’s expensive. So that has a lot of investors looking for cheap crypto to buy. The reason is simple…. Since its initial coin offering (ICO), Bitcoin has seen one of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

EnviDa Launches Blockchain-Powered Environmental Data Tracking And Mobile Crypto Mining Technology

The EnviDa project is thrilled to announce the launch of its new generation technology known as DriveMining technology. Today, there is a daunting challenge of tackling global warming and ensuring the preservation of the planet and its inhabitants. Although there have been great efforts from virtually every relevant agency around the world, there is still much needed to be done.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

TRON-Post-blockchain Impact of the Era

Early cross-chain technology paid more attention to the transfer of assets between the public chains. The existing cross-chain technology is the establishment of cross-chain infrastructure. TRON, a blockchain clearing protocol that can be side by side with Ethereum, as one of the world’s three largest public chains, has recently released an expanded cross-chain solution-BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), which is eye-catching. BTTC is compatible with TRON, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), providing developers with more efficient and lower-cost development tools and helping users enjoy low-cost transactions.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

JEDSTAR Announces Launch of Its 2nd Token $KRED, as It Aims to Tip the Scale in Favour of a True Mass Crypto Adoption

JEDSTAR is proud to announce launch of its 2nd Token “$KRED”. JEDSTAR aims to revolutionise DeFi (Decentralized Finance), GameFI (Game Finance), and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), by providing true utility and potential income opportunities, paving the way for Crypto mass-adoption. Since Bitcoin launched in 2009, believers in a decentralised monetary system...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Katana decentralized exchange unveils on the Ronin blockchain

Axie Infinity is proud to present Katana DEX, its decentralized exchange based on Ronin. The DEX offers users swapping options, staking funds into liquidity pools, and trading fee rewards. Axie Infinity recently put forth news on its DEX, Katana DEX, built on Ronin. The gaming network is working towards the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

ADALend: Announcing Imminent Cross-Platform Development

ADALend, currently in the process of developing a decentralized financing (DeFi) project has just announced its plans to start the development of its cross-platform integrations very soon. The cross-platform integrations will simplify and allow access to decentralized financial services by a larger segment of users around the globe. ADALend’s GM,...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

AscendEX Lists Convergence

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Convergence token (CONV) under the trading pair CONV/USDT on AscendEX, Starting on Nov 5 at 1 p.m. UTC. Convergence is the first AMM that makes private tokens interchangeable in the DeFi space by fractionalizing them using a single easy-to-use interface that is compatible with other DeFi protocols. Convergence enables originators to take advantage of DeFi protocol’s liquidity, while DeFi users can access tokens unavailable to them previously. Convergence Finance combines a lowered barrier to entry for investors with the liquidity, automation, and transparency features of DeFi offering exclusive investment opportunities and token exposure to all DeFi users.
RETAIL

