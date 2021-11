Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has defended coach Max Allegri. Juve are reeling after consecutive defeats to Sassuolo and Hellas Verona. Nedved reasoned: “Allegri needs time. It's true he has the advantage of knowing Juventus and what to expect here, but he also has to get to know the players who weren't here the last time he was in charge. He's still getting to understand their characteristics.

