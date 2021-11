The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks improve to a 4-3 record overall on the season. The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged a 122-111 loss they suffered in D.C. last week to the Wizards. The Hawks are starting to click but they know it is all a process. Especially if they want to get back to where they got to in last year’s Playoffs, or further.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO