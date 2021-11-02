CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India surprises COP26 climate summit with 2070 target for net zero emissions

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland — India's prime minister on Monday used the COP26 climate talks to announce 2070 as the target for his country to reach net zero carbon emissions, two decades beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic climate impacts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended India, however, as...

