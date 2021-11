AUSTIN, Texas — Environmental advocates say that a massive proposed development near Bee Cave will endanger Barton Creek and its nature preserve. In October, KVUE reported that International Development Management Co. (IDM) is planning a 20,000-seat amphitheater at the center of an entertainment and residential project called Violet Crown, located northwest of State Highway 71 and Southwest Parkway. The development will also include two apartment towers of more than 20 stories each, a whiskey distillery, three nightclubs, a restaurant, office space, a Top Golf-style driving range and a private pool club.

