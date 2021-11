Rudy Huyn, Architect of the Microsoft Store, has confirmed that the redesigned Store is coming to Windows 10 users who are currently signed into the Insider program. The new Microsoft Store was a big tentpole feature that Microsoft showcased when Windows 11 was first announced. For years, the Windows Store, which first debuted in Windows 8, was difficult to navigate, mainly due to the many junk apps that were available to download.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO