Honor of Kings: World, an open-world action RPG and a spin-off to the popular MOBA game, has been announced. The first trailer looks impressive. Mobile MOBA Honor of Kings (known as Arena of Valor in Europe) is currently one of the highest earning and most popular games on the market. However, the game is a phenomenon mainly in Asia, and remains relatively unknown in the West. Nevertheless, we will soon have the opportunity to get to know this brand from a new side. Tencent has announced an RPG titled Honor of Kings: World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO