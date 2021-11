GOSHEN, Ind. – It was expected to be a close match between the Spring Arbor and Goshen men's soccer teams at the Ingold Complex on Wednesday night. With nearly identical records, the two clubs fought it out on the field, and it would take not one but two overtimes for a winner to be declared. Uriel Macias swung his jersey in celebration after scoring the winning goal – his first of the season.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO