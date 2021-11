COLUMBUS, Ohio — The price of last-minute Halloween candy may be on many minds, but people may want to start budgeting for a more-expensive bird this Thanksgiving. "It's a marginal increase," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "When you're looking at the national wholesale average price for whole turkeys, it's about $1.35 per pound. That's going to be up from $1.14 a pound this time last year and well above the five-year average of a $1.06."

