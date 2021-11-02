Wrapping Equipment Market and Forecast by 2028 with Top Key Players Sealed Air, Signode Industrial Group LLC, TechnoWrapp, Wulftec International Inc. and Others

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.

