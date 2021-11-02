CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Not Signed Contract With Hertz Yet

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday night that his electric vehicle company has yet to sign a contract with rental car company Hertz. Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time a week ago after Hertz announced it would grow its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with "an...

New York Post

Tesla stock falls as Elon Musk vows to sell $21B stake after Twitter poll

Tesla shares plunged Monday morning after CEO Elon Musk sold 10 percent of his stake, or some $21 billion — keeping his promise to obey the results of a Twitter poll. Stock in the electric car company was exchanging hands at $1,158 per share as of 6:40 a.m. ET, down more than 5 percent from its Friday closing price of just over $1,222.
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. The episode, described by one analyst as "another bizarre soap opera", is the most recent example of real world trouble following the often provocative tweets from one of the world's richest people. The controversy -- which pushed Tesla down about three percent by 1700 GMT -- started Saturday with Musk targeting a push from US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their stocks, which are usually taxed only when sold. In what appeared to be a protest against the now stalled proposal, Musk wrote on Twitter that he doesn't get a cash salary so he would be forced to sell shares to pay any sizable levy.
Elon Musk
PepsiCo CEO Says He Expects Delivery of First Tesla Semis This Quarter

PepsiCo is expecting its first delivery of Tesla Semi trucks in the fourth quarter CEO Ramon Laguarta told CNBC on Monday. News of the slated deliveries comes almost four years after the company first announced it would purchase 100 of the vehicles. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on Monday that...
#Electric Cars#Hertz#Cnbc
Chinese Auto Giant Geely Launches Electric Truck, Its Rival to Tesla's Semi

SHANGHAI — China's Geely on Monday launched a new electric semi truck as automakers look to bring new technology to the commercial vehicles market. Geely's commercial vehicle group, Farizon Auto, is planning to roll out the new Homtruck in 2024 and is targeting international markets too, the divisions CEO Mike Fan told CNBC in an interview on Monday.
China

