PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on dollar uptick as Fed policy verdict looms

By Nakul Iyer
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds comments, details and updates prices)

* Investors weigh chances of BoE hiking interest rates

* Gold to be supported if yields trade at current levels - analyst

* U.S manufacturing activity slows in October

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, hurt by an uptick in the dollar as investors await a policy meeting of the U.S. central bank for clues to how it will fight growing inflationary pressures and worries over weaker economic growth.

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,791.23 per ounce by 0406 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,791.80.

The dollar index edged up 0.1% after declining 0.3% on Monday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, expects gold to remain pressured in an environment of central bank tightening, with the Fed most likely to announce the start of stimulus tapering in Wednesday’s meeting.

Elevated price and wage increases may challenge the Fed as they try to strike a balance between containing inflation and supporting a recovery in jobs lost since the pandemic. [

“But, provided U.S. 10-year yields continue to trade around current levels, suggesting a weaker growth outlook in bondholders’ minds, gold could remain supported,” Innes added.

Benchmark 10-year yields have held above 1.5%, but retreated from the multi-month highs of around 1.7% hit last month.

Innes said central banks were unlikely to start an aggressive rate hike campaign given the weaker economic data such as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing activity had slowed last month.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Focus will also be on the Bank of England policy meeting due on Thursday, as investors weighed chances of a first interest rate hike by a major central bank since the start of the pandemic.

Spot silver eased 0.4% to $23.93 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.1% to $1,052.30 and palladium dropped 0.3% to $2,041.50.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

