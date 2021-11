Powerhandz makes multiple products that essentially add heft and resistance to workouts. The company name obviously focuses on the collection of weighted gloves, so we took on a test of their fingerless version. Powerhandz set SPY a pair of their weighted gloves for review. Our thoughts below. Fastening around the hands and wrists like any pair of weightlifting, baseball or golf gloves with a hook and loop closure, the Powerhandz pair adds about one extra pound to each hand. That extra mass on the end of each limb forces the muscles and connective tissue in the hands, arms and shoulders to work...

