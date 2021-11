It’s that time of year again. Leaves are falling and college basketball players are beyond ready to trade in practice gear for game uniforms. “It’s inevitable,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said. “Summer workouts, fall workouts, official practices, guys are usually getting pretty sick of it. They’re obviously sick of playing against each other. As a coach, you’re ready for games, thinking about games, but you always wish you were further along.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO