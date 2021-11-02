CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Baskin Is Suing Netflix for 'Tiger King 2'

Cover picture for the articleCarole Baskin is reportedly suing Netflix for using her footage in the upcoming sequel, Tiger King 2. According to Variety, Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin have filed a suit in Tampa, Florida against the streaming giant and prodcution company Royal Goode Production for allegedly breaching their contract. The Baskins have...

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 "Welcome to California" Teaser

For Stranger Things Day, the Netflix series debuted the official map of Hawkins, Indiana, launched pop-ups in NYC and LA, released exclusive collaborative merchandise, and revealed its all-new “Welcome to California” teaser trailer. Following the first Stranger Things 4 trailer which confirmed that Jim Hopper is in fact alive in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' To End With Season 3

Hulu has renewed Wu-Tang: An American Saga for its third and final season. The news of a season renewal arrived shortly after Season 2 aired its final episode, with Variety confirming that Season 3 will be its last. Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease, chronicles the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan and also takes inspiration from RZA‘s The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu books.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Final Trailer for Thriller Series 'Hellbound'

South Korean thriller drama Hellbound, from the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho, has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,” reads the trailer description. “All hell breaks loose. Utter chaos ravages the world.” As unearthly beings suddenly show up in Seoul to condemn individuals to hell, the city spirals into widespread hysteria as a mysterious religious group, The New Truth, led by their leader Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), grows their cult following on the idea of divine justice. The series follows broadcasting station director Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min), lawyer Min Hey-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and detective Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), and others as they try to unearth the reason behind the strange occurrences. The new trailer shows the series’ protagonists battling the supernatural beings as the mysterious New Truth organization stands in their way.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
