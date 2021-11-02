Catch Some Ghosts With Three New 'Luigi's Mansion' LEGO Sets

With the 10th anniversary of Skyrim just around the corner, Bethesda has now announced the pricing information for the upcoming Skyrim: Anniversary Edition. For those purchasing the full game for the first time, it’ll come at a price tag of $50 USD on digital storefronts. Alternatively, if you currently already own Skyrim: Special Edition, it’s possible to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for just $20 USD. The entire bundle will then give you access to both the Special Edition version of the game as well as a whole host of Creation Club content, including an all-new Saints and Seducers storyline, a Survival Mode, and the ability to go fishing and purchase more special items from the game’s Khajiit Caravans that’ll aid you on your journey. It’ll launch for all major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with a next-gen version optimized for current consoles to arrive at a later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO