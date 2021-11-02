CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Catch Some Ghosts With Three New 'Luigi's Mansion' LEGO Sets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO has unveiled a series of new Luigi’s Mansion sets, scheduled to arrive in 2022. The brand will be offering three Expansion Sets focused on the popular Nintendo series, namely the Luigi’s Mansion™ Lab and Poltergust...

Comments / 0

