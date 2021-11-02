CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Trade Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams for Two 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos have officially announced the trade of their star linebacker Von Miller. Miller will be heading to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two draft picks for the 2022 NFL season. Miller has spent the past decade playing for the Broncos and has been a staple amongst...

