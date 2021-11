With new pairs of wireless earbuds popping out of the woodwork from every which way you turn your head, one of the world’s more reputable brands has revealed its own spin on the matter. While adidas is no stranger to slapping their signature stripes onto some headphones, this latest reveal takes things to an entirely new scale for the iconic performance brand. Although they are most likely to be the manufacturer you entrust with a new pair of running shoes, adidas is now making a play for your ears by adding their first sets of true wireless earbuds, and they are as secure as they are sleek.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO