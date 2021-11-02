CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

It's Seto Kaiba Versus Yami Yugi in Seiko's New 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Watch Release

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYu-Gi-Oh! is teaming up with Seiko for more celebratory collaborations. Themed on Seto Kaiba/Kaiba Corp. and Yami Yugi, the 40mm watches are powered by a quartz movement and are joined with a calfskin strap. Each watch maintains the character’s color...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Updates for October Bring D/D/D Archetype Support

Konami Digital Entertainment have announced the October updates for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, bringing support for D/D/D archetype decks. The updates will be including more support for Pendulum Monsters in the form of a new Mini-Box, structure deck, and event featuring a new character. “The Power Beyond Dimensions: Declan Akaba” event (as stated in-game) will run until October 28th; with a mini-box and structure deck that supports D/D/D themed decks.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

YU-GI-OH! LEGENDARY DUELISTS: SYNCHRO STORM is Officially Available

Konami recently released Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. The cards come from the 5D’s and ARC-V eras of the game with mostly cards related to the Fleur, Speedroid, and Lyrilusc archetypes. The big chase card though is the Ghost Rare version of the new Crystal Clear Wing Synchro Dragon. I originally thought that Clear Wing Synchro Dragon had an alternate art and I was wrong. Please ignore me in the video. There are more brand new cards like Necro Synchron and Baronne de Fleur as well as new Lyrilusc cards, but I see them maybe being decent in a rogue deck at best. Overall, this set seems great for fans who love the 5D’s and ARC-V eras, but it’s missing a lot of potential for more general appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Everything You Need to Know about Seiko’s New SRPG41 Seiko 5 Sports Watch

The Seiko 5 Sports watch is a legend in the watch world. Japan’s great watchmaker is known for building sturdy and dependable mechanical movements, and that’s the heart of the classic Seiko 5. Add in a huge range of colorways and a field-ready look, and you’ve got a workhorse everyday wear watch for the everyman.
SPORTS
manofmany.com

Seiko’s Past and Present Viewed Through Limited Edition Watches Inspired by Ginza

Seiko celebrates 140 years of Japanese watchmaking history with the release of two limited edition expressions. The Prospex and Presage anniversary collections epitomise the classic and contemporary faces of Seiko, drawing direct inspiration from the changing face of Tokyo’s Ginza district, which Seiko calls home. Featuring dials that echo Ginza’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#The Millennial Puzzle#Kaiba Corporation
GeekTyrant

Celebrate the Birth Month of YU-GI-OH! Icon Seto Kaiba and Help Charity in New Sweepstakes from Konami

Konami is running a special charity sweepstakes that Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will want to check out. It is the birth month of the popular character from the anime Seto Kaiba and to celebrate, fans can donate to the CDC Foundation to earn some Kaiba-themed prizes. To enter, head on over to Tiltify and a donation of at least $20 will get you a single entry into the sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive a Masterpiece Series Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon signed by Eric Stuart, the English voice actor for Kaiba. Meanwhile, 6 runner ups will be rewarded with factory-sealed display boxes (24 packs) of Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon Unlimited Edition. The campaign will conclude on November 24. Let’s do some good in the world.
ADVOCACY
hypebeast.com

Moncler Genius Teams With G-SHOCK for a Collaborative GM2100-1AER

Genius has been fairly active in terms of producing collaborative projects as of late. It recently linked up with HYKE for a monochromatic apparel collection as well as Gentle Monster to debut conceptual eyewear for the brand’s groundbreaking digital show. And now, Moncler Genius is forming an alliance with G-SHOCK to produce a super clean and collaborative GM2100-1AER.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its Vol. 16 "OUR STORY WiLL BE H1%STORY" Collection

Unveiled this past summer, South Korean label 99%IS- has now delivered Drop 1 of its Vol. 16 “OUR STORY WiLL BE H1%STORY” collection. Serving as the latest expression of designer Bajowoo‘s outlook of punk styling, the latest range is defined by bright and bold tones and street-leaning elements. The 53 piece drop is comprised of hoodies, cardigans, T-shirts, pants and accessories with most items existing as unisex designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Gets Shifted Into Stealth Mode

Will often reference its classic catalog of Air Max models when it decides to produce modernized silhouettes, and that’s exactly the case for the Air Max Terrascape Plus — a fairly new silhouette that bears strong resemblance to the Air Max Plus, but with a sustainable twist. The new product has been previously unveiled in an off-white and minty green colorway before, but now it’s building out its lineage and welcoming in a stealthy “Black/Lime” colorway to the table.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
hypebeast.com

A New KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer Low Colorway Surfaces

Joining the two color options we have already seen, we now have a look at a new colorway of the KAWS x sacai. Part of the KAWS x sacai Fall/Winter 2021 “Wearable Art” collection, the newly surfaced colorway serves as the latest take on Chitose Abe‘s stacked take on the classic Blazer. The purple-themed multicolor look once again features layered shoelaces, tongues, eyestays and midfoot Swooshes. Finishing up the design of the shoe are co-branded tongue tags, printed insoles and KAWS’ “XX” motif on the layered sole unit.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Images of KCDC's Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration

For 20 years, KCDC has been running a successful skateshop and serving the community of Brooklyn, NY. And to to celebrate this momentous milestone in the company’s lifespan, it’s joining forces with. and its SB label to create a vivid take atop the SB Dunk High. The kicks were first...
BROOKLYN, NY
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Celebrates Halloween With New Dark Magician Girl Art

Yu-Gi-Oh's creator celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday with new Dark Magician Girl art! The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise might have started out in much more humble, and far darker origins than where it all is now, and it's no real mystery as to why it's blown up the way it has. Originally crafted as a much darker story of an Egyptian spirit hiding within the Millennium Puzzle, it started off with a series of death games that were far different than what the later anime would have you believe.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

adidas Yeezy 1050 "Hi-Res" is Releasing this December

First spotted on Ye‘s feet during the first DONDA album listening party earlier this year, the. Yeezy 1050 “Hi-Res” is set to release before the end of the year. The high-top pairs feature orange textured nylon mesh uppers with a beige tongue section fitted with a single-zipper lacing system. Below, a thick and rugged rubber sole unit extends upwards towards the heel where Continental branding is found.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Receives a Spring Colorway Update

Following a “Hardwood Classic” makeover, gives the LeBron 19 a soft pastel update. Unlike the past editions released in striking bold colorways such as the “Tune Squad” and “Bred,” this latest pair prefers a muted construction in predominantly light hues. The uppers prefer a synthetic textile base in Sail with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Releases New Official Trailer and Behind-the-Scenes Look

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is an upcoming animated series directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, and co-produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The series is set in Los Angeles 2032 and follows a young female replicant named Elle. Elle wakes up devoid of memories with a programmed set of deadly skills and the only clues she has are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus tattooed on her shoulder. Over the course of the series, Elle starts to uncover the details behind her brutal and complicated past as she slowly discovers her identity. The newest trailer found below shows Elle caught up in an endless action-packed cycle of searching for answers and evading deadly foes in the gritty cyberpunk metropolis.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Revives Iconic VIXEN GIRL Logo for its CASETiFY Collaboration

For its latest collaboration, HYSTERIC GLAMOUR has teamed up with CASETiFY on a range of evocative tech accessories. Part of CASETiFY’s ongoing “Co-Lab” series, the “VIXEN GIRL 2000” range sees the iconic Tokyo-based label revive its VIXEN GIRL logo with a contemporary outlook. Accessories for both Apple and Samsung products are decorated with bold designs inspired pin-ups associated with Americana. Aside from Impact Cases, AirPods Pro cases and Apple Watch Bands, the duo have also readied Wireless Charging Pads, 2-in-1 Grip Stands and Sling Bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

New Balance 990v4 Returns With a Hertiage-Inspired Grey Colorway

There’s collaborations galore that are being pumped out by New Balance right now as they have team-ups with the like of Joshua Vides, Todd Snyder and Concepts coming, but the brand is now reverting back to their in-line offerings to reveal a heritage-inspired 990v4 colorway. This release serves as a follow-up to the 990v3 iteration that released earlier this Fall.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy