It's Seto Kaiba Versus Yami Yugi in Seiko's New 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Watch Release

Konami recently released Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. The cards come from the 5D’s and ARC-V eras of the game with mostly cards related to the Fleur, Speedroid, and Lyrilusc archetypes. The big chase card though is the Ghost Rare version of the new Crystal Clear Wing Synchro Dragon. I originally thought that Clear Wing Synchro Dragon had an alternate art and I was wrong. Please ignore me in the video. There are more brand new cards like Necro Synchron and Baronne de Fleur as well as new Lyrilusc cards, but I see them maybe being decent in a rogue deck at best. Overall, this set seems great for fans who love the 5D’s and ARC-V eras, but it’s missing a lot of potential for more general appeal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO