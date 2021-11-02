CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne Cup: Verry Elleegant wins Australia's biggest race

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerry Elleegant has won Australia's famous Melbourne Cup horse race ahead of favourite Incentivise and Britain's Spanish Mission. The New Zealand mare - ridden by James McDonald - chased down the short-priced favourite in the home straight to win by four lengths. It is the...

www.bbc.com

