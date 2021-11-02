CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China pledges boost in policy support for consumer services sector

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly.

In a notice on its website, the State Council, or cabinet, said the government will proactively use monetary policy tools such as relending and rediscounting facilities to help services companies and guide commercial banks to boost loans to small firms and individual businesses in the sector.

The statement comes as China steps up efforts to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of people in society under President Xi Jinping's banner of "common prosperity", with a focus on narrowing gaps in social well-being between rural and urban areas.

In its statement, the State Council said that n the fiscal side, local governments are also being urged to follow through on related tax incentives, and public services infrastructure projects, with decent yields, can be included in projects that are funded by local government special bonds.

Local authorities are also being asked to establish an emergency mechanism when there's a major disease outbreak, disaster or accident, and roll out necessary measures to help consumer services firms including rent reductions, subsidies and financing support.

To cope with a shortage of services, professionals in elderly care, nursing and housekeeping sectors, the government will allow qualified employees to get a higher education degree on a part-time basis, the State Council said.

By 2025, the number of college graduates in the nursing, rehabilitation, housekeeping and childcare majors would increase by 100,000 from 2020, it said.

atlanticcitynews.net

(CIIE) MoC signed to boost China-Singapore service trade cooperation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the development of the service industry was signed during the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to boost service trade cooperation between China and Singapore. Representatives from the municipal government of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province and the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German investor morale rises as price pressures seen easing

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in November on expectations that price pressures will ease at the start of next year and growth will pick up in Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors’...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
Reuters

Chinese developer Kaisa pleads for help as Fed warns of risks

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings (1638.HK) needs help to pay investors, workers and suppliers, the developer told a meeting of a Chinese government think-tank, banks and property firms, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. China's real estate sector has been hit by a...
REAL ESTATE
realcleardefense.com

China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain

Peng Huagang, secretary general of China’ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, confirmed last month that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will “promote the restructuring of rare earths to create a world-class company.” While it remains unclear what this “restructuring” entails, Peng’s declaration indicates the CCP will not stand by as the United States and its allies seek to diminish their reliance on China for rare earth elements.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

