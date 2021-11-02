Wang Gives Invited Talks at Bucknell and University of Utah

Thomas Schikorski, Ph.D., Department of Neuroscience, Universidad Central del Caribe. Abstract: In the brain, chemical synapses are used to transfer information from one nerve cell to the next. To bridge the gap between two cells, the signaling cell releases a chemical, called neurotransmitter. The second cell generates electrical potential in response to the neurotransmitter. The transmitter is stored in small vesicles inside the axon terminal. To eject the content of a vesicle, the vesicular membrane has to fuse with the plasma membrane. After release the vesicle is retrieved from the plasma membrane and recycled to a new synaptic vesicle.The presentation shows how the recycling of vesicles can be visualized step by step in the electron microscope. The location of where vesicles are retrieved, the morphology of the recycling compartment – the endosome -, and the duration of the process are revealed.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO