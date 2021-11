It may not have been an easy night at the office for Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), but he still got the job done in emphatic fashion. In front of over 16,000, predominantly pro-Canelo fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with an 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Alvarez did have some trouble with Plant’s slick boxing and fast hands but sooner or later, Plant’s repeatedly getting cornered against the ropes would cost him.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO