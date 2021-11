The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Seattle to face the Seahawks in a Week 8 matchup that was hoped to be a better matchup before the season started. However, things have gone south for both teams. Ironically enough for the Jaguars, part of that was head coach Urban Meyer literally not going south with his team and staying for a rowdy weekend in Ohio. As for Seattle, Russell Wilson's finger injury has really held them back and so they will welcome the 1-5 Jaguars off of a bye into Seattle as they sit at 2-5 before their bye week. Both teams sit tied for second to last in their respective conferences.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO