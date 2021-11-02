Power Hungry Podcast and Video: GLP’s Jon Entine on the ‘disinformation industry’ blocking innovation in biomedicine and sustainable agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Many people simply refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Is their skepticism justifiable, or are they plagued by biases that hinder their ability to consider the evidence? Your genetics determine a lot about your health, but developing the right habits can modulate the impact of your genes and extend your lifespan. Can you be “addicted” to junk food? A growing body of research suggests the answer may be “yes.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO