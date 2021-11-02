CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Hungry Podcast and Video: GLP’s Jon Entine on the ‘disinformation industry’ blocking innovation in biomedicine and sustainable agriculture

geneticliteracyproject.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Energy journalist Robert Bryce interviews Genetic Literacy Project executive director Jon Entine on the politics of innovation in biotechnology—how precautionary skeptics are retarding efforts to address a range of...

geneticliteracyproject.org

geneticliteracyproject.org

Fruits, vegetables and nuts: USDA-EPA-agricultural industry-public partnership project endorses continued support for neonicotinoids in specialty crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The IR-4 project established by the USDA provides information to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support use of neonics imidacloprid,...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: EU’s pro-organic Farm to Fork policies could undermine African food security

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. “In promoting the transition to a more sustainable European food system, the F2F and Biodiversity Strategy could unintentionally and indirectly generate...
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Global climate talks could expand agricultural research and genetic innovation to better address warming concerns

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The worst-case consequences of rising temperatures and drought played out this year in Madagascar with the first famine induced by climate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
AGRICULTURE
Robert Bryce
Jon Entine
geneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: Prof Kevin Folta profiles Jeffrey Smith, a leading purveyor of crop biotechnology disinformation often cited by anti-biotech advocacy groups

We must be dedicated to fighting back against false information in food and medicine. Jeffery Smith is a personality with no scientific training that has used disinformation to taint an important public discussion on biotechnology for over 25 years. One of the ways he does this is to hijack legitimate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Sri Lanka pauses organic-inspired ban on synthetic fertilizers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Barely six months after Sri Lanka’s overnight flip to complete organic cultivation and ban on chemical fertiliser imports, several stumbling blocks...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

5 global guidelines for DNA research on human remains: Proposal issued by 60 scientists in 30 countries

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Institutional or governmental guidelines for obtaining permission to analyse ancient individuals vary and do not always ensure ethical and engaged research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fast Company

3 reasons agriculture is poised for a surge of sustainable innovation

While the use of sustainable agricultural practices has a multitude of environmental and production benefits, farmers face many barriers to adoption, including increased uncertainty of yields, a lack of expert technical assistance, a lack of the right equipment or technology, and most notably, the high cost of implementation. The transition...
AGRICULTURE
U.S. Department of State

Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate

On November 2, at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the United States and United Arab Emirates officially launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) alongside 31 countries and over 48 non-government partners. In remarks at the World Leaders Summit, President Biden announced that the United States intends to mobilize $1 billion in investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over five years (2021-2025).
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

GLP Podcast: COVID vaccine skepticism justified? Live long despite your genes; Junk food addiction

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Many people simply refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Is their skepticism justifiable, or are they plagued by biases that hinder their ability to consider the evidence? Your genetics determine a lot about your health, but developing the right habits can modulate the impact of your genes and extend your lifespan. Can you be “addicted” to junk food? A growing body of research suggests the answer may be “yes.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Can pseudoscience feed us? — Indian sustainability expert challenges anti-ag biotechnology activists

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The internet is swamped with myths, misconceptions, half-truth, and baseless claims propagated by several entities (unqualified individuals in the guise of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Growing crops in space? Biotechnology could make that a reality

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. If humankind is ever to undertake long-term space missions and colonization, establishing an efficient space farming system would be essential for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Smart farming: AI technologies for sustainable agriculture

Changing climatic conditions, the shortage of skilled workers, the use of pesticides—a wide range of factors have an impact on the quality and flow of agricultural processes. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich Hertz Institute, HHI are aiming to make this more efficient and sustainable by means of cloud and AI technologies. As part of the "NaLamKI" project, they are working with partners to establish a software-as-a-service platform that collects device and machine data to form a data basis for forecasts and decision-making aids.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Anti-GMO activists persist in their fear tactics targeting the African public’ — Here’s the damage they wreak in the less developed world

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. From the beginning, genetically engineered (GE) crops (also known as GMOs) have been controversial. Europe has always been at the center of anti-GE activities. Well organized and well-funded, the anti-GMO industry fights to block implementation of this technology around the world. At present most African anti-GMO groups are funded by Europe.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Natural GMOs: Is it dangerous, as critics claim, to ‘transfer’ genes from other species? Nature doesn’t think so

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Grass crops are able to bend the rules of evolution by borrowing genes from their neighbours, giving them a competitive advantage,...
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Dairy industry launches sustainability commitments

Members of the UK dairy industry have set out a series of commitments to improve the sustainability of the sector. The UK Dairy Roadmap has launched the ‘Dairy Roadmap Climate Ambition: Supporting UK Net Zero’, ​which sets out the dairy industry’s support for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting global warming, and will set a minimum standard for improvement across the entire industry.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Agribusiness giant Bayer introduces new focus on organic seeds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international company perhaps best known in agriculture for its conventional crop protection products is making its first foray into the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Video: Carbon capture is key to reducing greenhouse gases. Iceland’s new CO2-fixing facility is a tiny step toward that goal

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. As the world prepares for another UN Climate Change Conference, scientists are still searching for a cheap and easy way to...
ENVIRONMENT

