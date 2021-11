This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As Members of the European Parliament meet… to discuss how violently to continue Brussels’ attack on European farmers and consumers, several studies have been circulating among the PowerPoint clicks and Zoom hand-raising of the chattering classes. The studies all agree that the EU Farm2Fork strategy will result in a serious decline in farm yields, adding even more hardship on EU consumers (all in the name of Commissioner Frans Timmermans’ Green Deal showboatism in the run-up to Glasgow’s COP 26).

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO